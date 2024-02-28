Weather Alert: Rain, wind, snow

RAIN, WIND, AND SNOW (OH MY)

Rain will be intermittent through the day Wednesday. Winds will be strong, gusting over 40 mph much of the day. There is a WIND ADVISORY in place throughout the area with winds gusting over 50 mph by the evening. In addition, there is a HIGH WIND WARNING on Cape Cod and the islands for gusts exceeding 60 mph. The strongest winds will be just ahead of the cold front Wednesday evening. This is when some of the heaviest downpours will occur as well.

On the other side of the front, winds will be strong shifting to the northwest. That will rapidly bring cold air into the region. Temperatures will fall from the 50s to the 30s quickly and bottom out Thursday morning in the 20s. That will cause some icing.

The winds will cause some damage and likely power outages, too.

BACK TO SPRING-ISH

Temperatures start moderating again Friday. Highs over the weekend will climb back to above 50 degrees. The warmer air will come with a renewed chance for rain showers into early next week.

