Light rain, warm temps ahead

THURSDAY: SHOWERS & SUNSHINE

Thursday morning starts off dry with a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures in the mid 40s across the state. By late morning, showers begin to develop in eastern Mass, primarily between 9am-12pm. However, we can expect clearing skies through the middle of the day, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions prevailing in the 12-5pm window. Afternoon temperatures soar into the low to mid 70s in the central part of the state, while eastern Massachusetts ranges from the upper 60s to low 70s. Coastal areas, including the Cape and Islands, will be cooler, with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Another round of showers and possible downpours is expected between 5pm-10pm, particularly affecting the eastern half of the state.

GRAY WEATHER AGAIN THIS WEEKEND

Following the passage of a cold front on Thursday, Friday brings cooler temperatures with a high around 60 degrees. Partly sunny weather will prevail, but you shouldn’t expect much more out of the next couple days ahead.

Saturday is set to be mostly cloudy with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s. A northeasterly wind will owe to cooler weather despite relatively quiet conditions. By Sunday, expect cloudy skies with a chance of showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be stuck in the mid 50s at warmest.

EARLY SUMMER FEEL NEXT WEEK

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures are projected to climb back into the 70s, possibly reaching the mid to upper 70s by Monday and Tuesday! Anticipate more sun than clouds as we kick off the new week, ideal conditions for outdoor activities and enjoying an early taste of summer!

