Drying Trend

STILL A SHOWER CHANCE, THOUGH

Any light rain will move out quickly Friday morning with afternoon sun across the region. Highs will mostly be in the 50s, with some low 60 inland.

The weekend will still be under the influence of a broad upper air circulation that will send disturbances around it producing some clouds and showers at times. The trend has been for fewer showers, though, with the surface storms going farther to our south.

We are optimistic it’ll be mostly dry this weekend, but stay with us as the storms develop and track.

Much warmer temperatures will come early next week.

