Clearing ahead, sun just in time for eclipse!

OVERNIGHT

We’re finally getting rid of that pesky storm system that brought all the cold, wet and wintry weather over the last several days. Skies will continue to clear into Monday morning. With winds tapering off, we’ll wake up to patches of frost to kick off the week.

ECLIPSE MONDAY

Monday is an important day as we experience an extremely rare solar eclipse! This will be visible across New England, with totality visible in northern areas. The weather is turning into a late-spring feel just in time, with mostly sunny to clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid-60s. We expect some thin, high cirrus clouds in western New England around the time of the eclipse, but they should not be thick enough to significantly impact viewing.

SOGGY LATE WEEK

Tuesday marks the Red Sox home opener in Boston, and the weather looks fantastic with at least partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-50s. The coast will feel cool thanks to a steady onshore breeze returning. Our next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday and will continue through the end of the work week. Stay tuned as we iron out the details on when the rain could get heavier and potentially cause more flooding issues.

