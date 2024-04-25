Anze Kopitar scores in overtime, Kings beat Oilers 5-4 in Game 2 to tie series

EDMONTON, Alberta — (AP) — Anze Kopitar fired a wrist shot past Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the top corner on a breakaway to give the Los Angeles Kings a 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series.

Playing in his 94th postseason game to tie Luc Robitaille's franchise record, Kopitar picked up the puck near the Edmonton blue line, moved in on Talbot and shot from the slot as Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse dove to try to block the shot.

The Los Angeles captain also had two assists to help the Kings — eliminated by the Oilers in the first round the previous two seasons — rebound from a 7-4 loss Monday night in the opener. Game 3 is Friday night in Los Angeles.

Adrian Kempe scored twice in the first period for Los Angeles. Drew Doughty also connected in the first for the Kings, making it 3-1. Kevin Fiala scored in the third, and Cam Talbot made 27 saves.

Dylan Holloway scored twice for Edmonton, tying it at 4 early in the third period. Brett Kulak and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers, and Skinner stopped 21 shots.

The teams traded goals early in the third. Fiala gave Los Angeles a 4-3 lead at 1:46, and Holloway tied it at 3:23.

