‘Well done’: Crews rescue deer stuck in icy pond in Pelham, New Hampshire

PELHAM, New Hampshire — Emergency crews on Tuesday rescued a deer that was stuck in ice in a pond in Pelham, New Hampshire, officials said.

At approximately 7:42 a.m., police received a report of a deer that was stuck in the ice on Harris Pond and was still alive, police said.

Pelham Fire personnel responded to assist in rescuing the deer.

“A plan was put in place and after a short time we were able to successfully free the deer and bring it to the shore,” police said in a Facebook post.

Police released photos of the rescue that showed crews moving a large yellow rescue raft across the icy pond to rescue the deer. Emergency responders then carried the deer to safety.

“Well done to all those involved,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

