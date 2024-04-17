Recall alert: Ginger ale labeled sugar-free recalled after it was found to be ‘full sugar’

PepsiCo Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of some of its sugar-free and caffeine-free Schweppes Ginger Ale products because they contain “full sugar,” according to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said the recall impacts 233 cases of 7.5-fluid-ounce (221 milliliters) cans that were shipped to Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The impacted products contain the code May 20 24 MAY20240520VS02164 - MAY20240550VS02164, according to the FDA.

The recall was issued originally on March 9. An internal investigation discovered products labeled “zero sugar” in fact contained “full sugar,” the FDA reported.

No injuries or deaths have been reported linked to the ginger ale. The FDA warns that a “full sugar” drink would be unsafe for those with diabetes and others who need to avoid sugar.

