Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Get ready for fireworks with Astros-Rockies in Mexico City

This is a great weekend to stream hitters, as there could be offensive fireworks when the Astros and Rockies meet in Mexico City. Additionally, the Rays should provide several players who can be productive in a variety of ways. Finally, there are a few starters who are widely available and should enjoy excellent outings.

Matchups to Target

Rockies vs. Astros

Colorado and Houston play just two games this weekend, but their contests should be high-scoring affairs thanks to the park effects of Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City. The Astros are starting right-handers in both games, which makes lefty batter Charlie Blackmon (11%) a viable option. And those who are looking for more power and speed can consider Brenton Doyle (13%).

All of Houston’s top hitters are heavily rostered, but Chas McCormick (59%) is a possible streamer in shallow leagues and Mauricio Dubon (5%) makes sense in deep formats.

Marlins vs. Nationals

Recommending Miami hitters is a risky proposition this year, but the club could have success against three mediocre Washington starters. The Nats are starting lefties Saturday and Sunday, which makes Bryan De La Cruz (55%) an option in shallow formats and Tim Anderson (14%) a possible source of steals in deep leagues.

Cardinals @ Mets

St. Louis hitters could reverse their slow start to the season when they face unproven José Buttó and two unremarkable veterans (Adrian Houser, José Quintana). Brendon Donovan (44%) and Lars Nootbar (40%) should both hit high in the lineup all weekend. In deeper leagues, Masyn Winn (11%) is a possible steals source.

Rays vs. White Sox

Facing Chicago is typically good news for hitters this year, which makes Rays hitters great streaming options against a trio of White Sox righties. Lefty batter Richie Palacios (2%) is widely available, swinging the bat well and hitting high in the lineup. He’s a great fit in most leagues. Harold Ramírez (7%) is a fine option as well.

Matchups to Avoid

Phillies @ Padres

Phillies hitters may find life a little more difficult in Petco Park, as they will face a trio of respectable right-handers. The team has several stars who will need to remain active, but this could be a good weekend to bench Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott.

Cubs @ Red Sox

Boston continues to lead the majors in ERA, which means that Chicago will be in a tough spot to score runs this weekend. There is not a single Cubs hitter whom I can wholeheartedly recommend this weekend, aside from left-handed hitting Michael Busch, who will face three righty starters.

Tigers vs. Royals

The Tigers and Royals both rank among the top five in ERA, and they will meet this weekend at pitcher-friendly Comerica Park. Riley Greene is the only Detroit hitter to prioritize, but he may still be squeezed out in three outfielder formats. The outlook is rosier for Kansas City, with Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Pérez remaining must-start players.

Seeking Saves

Jason Adam (Tampa Bay Rays, 45% rostered)

Although Garrett Cleavinger earned a save yesterday, Adam collected 12 saves last season and should get the bulk of save chances while Pete Fairbanks is on the IL. With a 1.50 ERA and a 0.50 WHIP, Adam is also showing his top form this season, which should make managers excited to squeeze him into their active lineup when the Rays spend the weekend facing a White Sox club that sits last in the majors.

Seeking Steals

José Caballero (2B/SS, Tampa Bay Rays, 47%)

Caballero leads the Rays in steals, which puts him in an excellent position to provide fantasy managers with a swipe or two during a series against the White Sox. Caballero should reach base a few times against a subpar Chicago pitching staff, and the White Sox's No. 1 catcher (Martín Maldonado) allowed more steals than all but four catchers last year.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers for the weekend, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in parentheses.

Seth Lugo @DET (Friday, 60)

Zack Littell @CWS (Sunday, 43)

Albert Suárez vs. OAK (Sunday, 11)

Michael Wacha @DET (Sunday, 57)

Keaton Winn vs. PIT (Sunday, 12)

José Buttó vs. STL (Friday, 32)

Jose Soriano vs. MIN (Saturday, 6)

Bryce Elder vs. CLE (Sunday, 33)

Mitchell Parker @MIA (Saturday, 27)

Casey Mize vs. KC (Saturday, 26)

Cole Irvin vs. OAK (Saturday, 2)

Trevor Williams @MIA (Friday, 8)

Lance Lynn @NYM (Sunday, 39)

Ryan Weathers vs. WSH (Sunday, 19)

James Paxton @TOR (Sunday, 38)

Ben Brown @BOS (Saturday, 5)

Reese Olson vs. KC (Friday, 16)

Martín Pérez @SF (Saturday, 27)

José Quintana vs. STL (Sunday, 14)

Chris Paddack @LAA (Saturday, 9)