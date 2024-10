Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a non-contact leg injury.

Watson planted his right leg as he started to scramble and immediately crumpled to the turf in pain. Trainers tended to Watson on the field as Dorian Thompson-Robinson warmed up. Watson eventually left the field on a cart.

Watson covered his face with a towel in tears as he was carted off the field.