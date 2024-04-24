Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions reportedly agree to 4-year, $120M extension with $77M guaranteed

The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year, $120 million deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

St. Brown, a 2023 First Team All-Pro, will get $77 million guaranteed as part of the new agreement.

The deal done by @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG makes St. Brown the highest-paid WR in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/EIoBNU6jJw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2024

