Local credit union warns members of data breach that exposed personal information

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Some local federal credit union members are being asked to check their bank statements after a data breach in February that exposed customers’ Social Security Numbers, among other personal details.

Direct Federal Credit Union says their vendor, Wescom Resource Group (WRG), notified members of a security incident where member names, Direct Federal account numbers, and Social Security Numbers may have been compromised.

It is unclear how many members were affected by the breach.

“While there is no evidence that any information was misused, as part of WRG and Direct Federal’s commitment to data privacy and transparency, we believed it was important for WRG to share this information with our members,” said Michael Ferreer, Chief Member Officer of Direct Federal Credit Union.

On February 23, 2024, WRG notified the Direct Federal Credit Union of the security incident and launched an investigation, according to authorities.

All affected members were reportedly contacted by WRG and officials say affected members can enroll in free credit monitoring services.

“Direct Federal Credit Union takes this matter very seriously,” Ferreer said. “The protection of our members’ personal information is of the utmost importance to us, and we have been in constant communication with WRG since we were notified of the incident.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to WRG for comment.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group