Worcester Police launch ‘do not disturb’ campaign to educate the dangers of distracting driving

WORCESTER, Mass. — Eyes up. Phones down. That’s the message from safety officials in Worcester County, reminding drivers that their actions can have devastating consequences, in a new public awareness campaign that launched Monday.

“I’m sorry....Gabriella is the most important person in my life. She’s my only child and her life was taken by someone who was driving while distracted.,” said Alyson Lowell.

Alyson Lowell’s 20-year-old daughter Gabriella was killed by a distracted driver in 2018 and now she is sharing her story of loss hoping to prevent another tragedy.

“I just ask everyone to put your phones down and keep your eyes on the road,” said Lowell.

“Today, this law may be broken more than any other traffic law,” said Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early.

Early says Alyson’s story is a powerful example of the importance of the hands-free driving law which took effect in early 2020.

“One of our biggest pushes is to use the ‘do not disturb’ technology on your phones,” said Early.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office is relaunching an educational initiative with several community partners.

“According to NHTSA, distracted driving kills on average 9 people a day. That was 3,522 in 2021,” said Christina Hayman, AAA Northeast Senior Manager of Government Affairs.

The push for awareness around the hands-free law is to make the roads safer and ultimately save lives.

“No one should have to wait in that windowless room waiting to hear whether their family member was dead or alive,” said Lowell.

The Worcester Police Department will place a moratorium on ticketing distracted drivers for one week starting April 1. Instead, when they stop a driver, they’ll educated them and give them information on the dangers of distracted driving and the hands-free law.





