Troopers rescue pair of swans from busy Westborough highway

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Two troopers were tasked with making sure it wasn’t a swan song for a pair of birds in the middle of a busy highway Saturday afternoon.

Trooper Jared Layman and Trooper Ryan Shepherd responded to the area of Route 495 in Westborough for two swans that were wandering around the median near the roadway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Fearing for the birds’ safety, Troopers Layman and Shepherd had to devise a plan to get the swans into their cruiser.

The troopers put their safety jackets over the swans’ heads to calm them down and then transported them safely to a nearby lake.

This is the second swan rescue State Police have encountered in the last week.

Troopers rescue sawns from median in Westborough (Massachusetts State Police )

