Bomb threat at Sutton school prompts police investigation

SUTTON, Mass. — Officers responded to an alleged bomb threat made towards Sutton High School on Monday morning.

According to police, the threat was made via email and was one sentence long.

A physical search of both the high school and surrounding middle schools was conducted while authorities contacted the superintendent.

Officials say nothing unusual was found at any of the schools.

“We will continue to work in conjunction with our school’s administration to ensure that the school grounds remain safe for our community,” Sutton Police wrote in a social media post. “As always, we encourage anyone who may have information regarding suspicious activity in town to call us immediately so we may investigate all avenues.”

Sutton Public Schools are currently on spring break so no students or staff were inside the school at the time of the threat.

