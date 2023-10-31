Woman killed in rollover crash in New Hampshire, state police say

ALSTEAD, N.H. — A 44-year-old New Hampshire woman was killed in a rollover crash in Alstead early Tuesday morning, state police said.

Jeannie Davis, of Alstead, was driving a 2015 Jeep Compass along Alstead Center Road, or Route 12A, when the vehicle rolled over and crashed, state police said. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 3:46 a.m., troopers responded to Route 12A for a motor vehicle rollover.

A preliminary investigation found that the Jeep was traveling southbound when it crossed the centerline, just south of Chartier Lane, state police said. The Jeep drove off the roadway and onto the northbound shoulder, striking an embankment, which caused the Jeep to rollover.

Route 12A was shut down for several hours during the investigation.

New Hampshire State Police Troop C was assisted at the scene by Alstead Police, Alstead Fire/EMS and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Trooper Jesse Trimm at Jesse.D.Trimm@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at 603-227-2177.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

