Woman killed, man seriously hurt in NH crash after speeding away from police, authorities say

NASHUA, N.H. — A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a crash in southern New Hampshire after they sped away from police in an attempt to evade capture early Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of an assault with a knife at the Residence Inn by Marriot at 25 Trafalgar Square in Nashua around 1:40 a.m. observed a black Nissan Altima drive at them on the wrong side of Somerset Parkway, according to the Nashua Police Department.

The Altima then crossed over the media to avoid an oncoming cruiser and accelerated at a high rate of speed, the department said. As officers reversed directions, the driver allegedly turned off the vehicle’s lights.

Moments later, police said officers “heard a loud crash” and discovered the vehicle in question flipped on its roof in the parking lot of 402 Amherst Street near a small body of water.

Two occupants of the vehicle, a 23-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, were ejected in the wild wreck. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the man was flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names of the driver and passenger haven’t been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

