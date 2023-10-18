Woman hospitalized with burn injuries after fiery crash with tanker truck on Boston highway

BOSTON — A woman was rushed to the hospital with burn injuries following a fiery crash involving a tanker truck on a highway in Boston early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a crash with burning vehicles in the area of Route 1A north in East Boston at Boardman Street just before 3 a.m. started dousing a small passenger vehicle and a truck hauling gasoline with water.

The name of the woman who was transported from the scene hasn’t been released. There was no immediate word on her condition. No other injuries were reported.

Video from the scene showed the passenger vehicle engulfed in flames as crews worked at the scene.

“It [fire] was burning while she was in it [car], so one company went right to her and focused on getting her out of the car,” Boston Fire Chief Mark Raymond said. “Another started for the truck, and obviously we had to get to that fire real quick.”

The wreckage of the crash is preventing traffic on Boardman Street from turning left on the southbound side of Route 1A.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

