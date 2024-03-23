Weymouth to use over $1.3 mil of new federal funding to reinforce Fort Point seawall

WEYMOUTH, Mass — Hours after the Senate passed a $1.2 trillion package of spending bills early Saturday morning, Representative Stephen Lynch announced that portions of $213.4 million heading to Massachusetts will soon be put to use.

As one of the 202 community projects scheduled across the commonwealth, the town of Weymouth will use $1,383,069 of new funding to reinforce the seawall and to update infrastructure on Fort Point Road.

“I am proud to have helped secure over $1.3 million dollars of federal funding to help the Town of Weymouth update the coastal resilience infrastructure on Fort Point Road,” said Rep. Lynch. “Unfortunately, there have been many roadway loses and damages to properties around this area due to rising sea levels for quite some time. This critical project will help protect surrounding homeowners and businesses by replacing the existing sea wall to ensure it’s able to withstand anticipated levels of waves and potential flooding due to climate change.

The funding was granted as part of the Second Consolidated Appropriations Bill. It will be signed into law by President Biden.

The vote for the package of spending bills was 74-24. It came after funding had expired for the agencies at midnight, but the White House sent out a notice shortly after the deadline announcing the Office of Management and Budget had ceased shutdown preparations because there was a high degree of confidence that Congress would pass the legislation and the president would sign it on Saturday.

While Congress has already approved money for Veterans Affairs, Interior, Agriculture and other agencies, the bill approved this week is much larger, providing funding for the Defense, Homeland Security and State departments and other aspects of general government.

The House passed the bill Friday morning by a vote of 286-134, narrowly gaining the two-thirds majority needed for approval. More than 70% of the money would go to defense.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

