Mass. — Want to help a child have a magical Christmas?

The Boston 25 News team is collecting new, unwrapped toys at a “Stuff the Sleigh” event at Jordan’s Furniture in Avon and Reading on Tuesday, December 5th.

We're collecting toys for kids at Stuff the Sleigh events at Jordan's locations in Avon, Reading

All the toys will go to ‘Christmas in the City’, a non-profit that’s been bringing holiday magic to children living in homeless shelters across the Boston area since 1989.

The Boston 25 news team will be collecting toys from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

