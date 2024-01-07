Weekend fire during storm destroys farmhouse in Berlin, draws mutual aid from several communities

BERLIN, Mass. — A weekend fire that broke out during a snowstorm destroyed a farmhouse in Berlin and also drew mutual aid from several local communities, fire officials said.

At 11:04 p.m. Saturday, firefighters received a report of a building fire at 116 Highland St.

With increased staffing due to the storm, the first engine arrived on scene in about 4 minutes, fire officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they found a 2 1/2-story woodframe farmhouse engulfed in flames, and smoke showing from the rear of the structure.

At 11:09 p.m., firefighters called in mutual aid from Hudson, Clinton, Northborough, Bolton, Boylston, Boxborough Lancaster, Stow and Harvard. Most of the mutual aid included tankers due to the rural location of the town, officials said.

“Great apparatus placement along with an aggressive fire attack by the first due engine company, along with quick response of our mutual aid partners, contain the fire to the rear of the building with little extension into the living area,” the Berlin Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The fire was under control in 35 minutes, officials said. Crews cleared the scene by 1:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

