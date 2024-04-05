‘We need to dredge’: Discussion to combat beach erosion on North Shore as residents express concern

SALISBURY, Mass. — Beach erosion along the coast of Massachusetts’ North Shore continues to be a big problem for homeowners.

Thursday’s nor’easter once again highlighted concerns from community members about that issue.

WOW! Ferocious storm waves pummeled this home in Salisbury as the nor'easter battered the Massachusetts coastline Thursday morning. Posted by Boston 25 News on Thursday, April 4, 2024

On Salisbury Beach, a group of homeowners have already spent $600,000 to install 15,000 tons of sand to protect their property.

That group said high water took away half of it in a single day during a storm this past winter.

While some lawmakers like Congressman Seth Moulton point to climate change as the culprit, changing the nature of the coastline, people who have been here for more than 50 years believe there are some simple solutions.

Last week, the president of the “Salisbury Beach Citizens for Change” group said steps like regular dredging could protect the coast but state regulations get in the way.

“Everybody dredges their beachfront, but Massachusetts won’t let us dredge. All our sand is right out there. You can tell by the way the waves break further out. That’s where the sand is. We just need to dredge it and bring it back on,” Tom Saab said.

A meeting is scheduled on Plum Island Friday to bring together other lawmakers like Sen. Bruce Tarr and the US Army Corps of Engineers to discuss the ongoing efforts to combat beach erosion.

This was something that had already been planned before Thursday’s storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group