‘We had to help’: MSPCA caring for more than two dozen dogs from Texas

BOSTON — More than two dozen dogs from Texas are now in Massachusetts and being cared for by the MSPCA, shelter officials announced Wednesday.

The dogs arrived at Hanscom Field in Bedford on Tuesday afternoon.

MSPCA-Angell partnered with the American Humane Society and Bissell Pet Foundation to rescue 25 large breed dogs from the Lone Star State.

“Many of these dogs were living at a small rescue operation,” MSPCA-Angell Vice President of Animal Protection Mike Keiley said. “But that group was no longer able to provide the care that they needed, so the dogs started to suffer, and it became clear they needed to be moved off the property.”

“Unfortunately, it’s near impossible to find transport partners for dogs right now, especially larger breeds, because most organizations are already full up,” Keiley said, referring to a national dog population crisis.

“Our own population has been at or near capacity for over a year at this point, but thanks to the success of our last adoption event, we were able to free up some space and knew we had to help,” Keiley said.

The MSPCA rehoused 135 dogs during a recent, week-long adoption event, Keiley said.

“Since the start of the population crisis, we’ve held adoption events like Ready, Set, Dog! periodically to help encourage adoptions and keep animals moving out of the shelters,” Keiley said. “Doing so has allowed us to continue helping our national partners like Berkeley Animal Center, as well as local partners who need help with animals in our backyards—something that would not be possible without the incredible support we get from the community with people adopting and fostering dogs.”

The approach, Keiley said, has allowed the MSPCA “to remain in a position to help with emergency transports like this one (from Texas).”

“Unfortunately, it seems like these situations are only increasing while there are fewer organizations in a position to help, so it’s more important now than ever that we’re able to step up,” Keiley said.

Keiley estimates that thousands of dogs have been helped by this approach, but notes that it takes a toll on staff who are required to work hard to help new arrivals acclimate while matching those already in care with new homes.

“Despite all of that hard work, our team didn’t waver for one second when asked if we could pull off a transport of this size so quickly after the last one, and I’m really grateful for their dedication to helping animals in need, not to mention our amazing volunteers who are also integral to our success,” Keiley added.

The dogs range in age from 12 weeks to 10-years-old and are mostly mixes of large breeds, including Pit Bulls, Labrador Retrievers, Hounds, and Catahoulas.

After their arrival in Bedford, the dogs were split between all four of the MSPCA’s Adoption Centers.

“This transport really required all hands on deck,” Keiley said. “(With) every shelter, we have needed to free up space for the dogs to complete their state-mandated quarantines.”

After that quarantine is completed, adopters will be sought, he said. The MSPCA will share updates on the dogs’ adoption statuses on its social media platforms.

Caring for the dogs is expected to cost roughly $5,000, officials said. Anyone interested in donating to help offset that cost may do so at mspca.org/donate.

