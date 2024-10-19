A water main breaks in Jamaica Plain, leading to a hospital having no running water

Jamaica Plain, Mass. — A water main pipe in Jamaica Plain has broken following National Grid work on a nearby gas line, leading to nearby Faulkner Hospital experiencing temporary disruptions during service.

According to the hospital’s website, National Grid was scheduled to work on a gas line from October 14 to 25. However, a nearby water main had suddenly burst on Centre and Allandale Street.

According to Boston Water and Sewer, they believe that there are no residences without water, but may be experiencing disruptions and discolorations.

“Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital is currently experiencing a temporary disruption to water service due to a pipe that was damaged during off-site utility work unrelated to the hospital.” Faulkner Hospital said in a statement. “Clinical and operational teams are working to ensure minimal disruption to hospital operations and are deploying appropriate supplies and resources to ensure we can continue to safely care for our patients. We are working closely with Boston water and fire officials to ensure our hospital remains safe and open.”

Boston Water has announced that crews and private contractors have been sent to repair the water main through the night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

