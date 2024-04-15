Victims, survivors of Boston Marathon bombing to be honored on 11th anniversary of attack

BOSTON — Before runners embark on the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston, the City of Boston and the Boston Athletic Association on Monday will honor the victims, survivors, and first responders of the 2013 marathon bombing on the 11th anniversary of the attack.

A wreath-laying ceremony in the Back Bay at the site of the bombing will mark the solemn anniversary before the start of the race at 8 a.m.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is also encouraging acts of kindness in recognition of the city’s spirit of care for one another in response to the tragic events of April 15, 2013.

“One Boston Day brings our whole community together to take care of each other and spread goodwill,” Wu said. “This year, I urge Bostonians to consider volunteering or carrying out a small act of kindness—whether joining a neighborhood cleanup, buying coffee for the person behind you, or sharing gratitude with our first responders along the Boston Marathon route.”

Hundreds of people were injured when two pressure-cooker bombs exploded. Martin Richard, Ligzi Lu, and Krystle Campbell all died along the Boston Marathon route. The bombers ambushed MIT Police Officer Sean Collier as he sat in his cruiser in Cambridge. Boston Police Officer Dennis “DJ” Simmonds died one year later from injuries he suffered in the manhunt for the bombers.

The City of Boston remembers the victims each year with acts of kindness. On Saturday volunteers helped to clean Franklin Park. There will be a blood drive in Kenmore Square from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information about One Boston Day, including the 2024 Acts of Kindness Checklist, visit boston.gov/one-boston.

