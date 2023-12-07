Victim in deadly shooting on Lexington Street in Brockton identified

BROCKTON, Mass — The victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in Brockton on Tuesday night has been identified.

Police responding to the area of 28 Lexington Street and Green Street around 6:17 p.m. found 35-year-old Marvin Hill suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Hill was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before being taken by a MedFlight to Beth Israel Hospital where he was pronounced dead Wednesday night.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Police say it does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Brockton Police detectives at 508-941-0200.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group