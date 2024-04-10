Uxbridge school pauses MCAS testing after 11-year-old student suffers burns from district laptop

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — Uxbridge school officials paused MCAS testing and emergency crews evacuated the Whitin Intermediate School after a student suffered burns from a district laptop while taking the test on Tuesday.

The 6th-grade student, Gabe Sobrinho, suffered burns to his left hand after his ACER C734 Chromebook malfunctioned at 9:30 a.m. while he was taking the ELA MCAS exam.

“He said he was reading a book but heard a sound and then his Chromebook blew up,” said Davin Sobrinho, Gabe’s brother.

The school-owned laptop began smoking, prompting a building evacuation, officials said. Uxbridge Fire crews responded to clear and ventilate the building, and students and staff returned to the building by 10:45 a.m.

Sobrinho was taken to an area hospital with burns and blisters on his hand.

“The malfunction caused the laptop to burn,” said Superintendent Michael Baldassarre. “The student using the laptop did suffer some burns on his left hand.”

Baldassarre says every student with an ACER C734 Chromebook needs to turn their laptops in at their schools on Wednesday morning and a thorough safety evaluation will be conducted.

About 155,000 C734 Chromebooks are being used across the U.S., and ACER says this is the first incident of its type.

ACER is working on sending loaner Chromebooks to the district and is sending a technician to the Whitin Intermediate School on Wednesday to review the affected laptop, according to Baldassarre.

“We want to make sure we evaluate what happened with this unit before we move forward” using that model, Baldassarre said.

For now, MCAS testing is postponed only for students in grades 4 through 6. Updates regarding testing will be shared with Whitin Intermediate School families as soon as they are available, officials said.

State education regulations call for all MCAS testing to be complete by April 26.

ACER has confirmed that they will send 450 devices with the appropriate operating system so that the MCAS assessments can be administered.

