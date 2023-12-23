USGS: 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE — According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Friday evening in New Hampshire.

The earthquake hit Concord around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, December 22nd.

Experts say the quake hit about three miles below the surface. The epicenter was just southeast of the Steeplegate Mall.

There have been no injuries or damages reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

