‘Urine and feces throughout’: Over a dozen dogs rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, NH — Several dogs had to be rescued from a Hookset, New Hampshire home coated in feces and urines, according to the Hooksett Police Department.

Members of the Hooksett Police Department received a call on Tuesday, January 16th alerting them to the “deplorable” conditions inside a home on Merrimack Street.

Responding officers arrived to find seven approximately 12-week-old puppies crammed together in one crate, four older puppies in another crate and four other adult dogs loose and roaming the home.

“There was no food or water present and there was urine and feces throughout the house. The dogs themselves were covered in feces and were showing signs of various health issues,” Hooksett Police said.

All the dogs were transported to Pope Memorial SPCA with the help of Granite State Dog Recovery.

The New Hampshire Department of Children and Families was also contacted because there was a child in the home, Hooksett police say.

Billy Towne, 48, Jennifer Liles, 45, and Patrick Liles, 24 all turned themselves into the Hooksett Police Department after warrants were issued on Thursday.

Towne and Jennifer Liles were charged with 15 counts of Animal Cruelty and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. They were each released on $2,500 cash bail.

Patrick Liles was charged with 15 counts of Animal Cruelty and was released on $1,000 cash bail.

All three are scheduled to appear in Sixth Circuit Court in Hooksett on February 29th at 8:15 am.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group