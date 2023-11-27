Two Israeli cousins of Needham man among hostages released by Hamas in latest exchange

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Two relatives of a Needham man were among the 11 hostages released from Hamas captivity on Monday, the final day of a four-day truce between the warring sides.

For nearly two months, Jason Greenberg has waited for any news about his three Israeli cousins who were taken hostage by Hamas, and on Monday Greenberg confirmed to Boston 25 News that 16-year-old Shahar Kalderon and 12-year-old Erez Kalderon, his two cousins, were released.

The fate of 53-year-old Ofer Kalderon, Erez’s and Sahar’s father, remains unknown at this time.

The Israel Defense Forces said the 11 released hostages are currently inside Israeli territory and will undergo an initial medical assessment. After those medical assessments, forces will accompany them until they are reunited with their families.

Greenberg was visiting family in Israel on October 7th when Hamas launched multiple attacks. Greenberg got his father on a flight out of Israel and brought him back to Massachusetts, but five of his family members were among the roughly 240 hostages captured by Hamas.

“It has been 51 days since 200-plus people have not seen the light of day,” said Greenberg. I don’t want people to forget that.”

Two of his relatives, 80-year-old Carmela Dan and her 13-year-old granddaughter Noya, were killed during the attack.

The release came hours after Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend their truce for another two days.

Of the roughly 240 hostages captured by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that ignited the war, 62 have been released, one was freed by Israeli forces and two were found dead inside Gaza.

Israel is set to release 33 Palestinian prisoners later Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

