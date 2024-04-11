Two hospitalized after shooting in parking lot of Fitchburg bar

FITCHBURG, Mass — Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment after a shooting in the parking lot of a Fitchburg bar early morning.

Officers responded to Partner’s Pub on South Street just after midnight for a report of a shooting, Fitchburg police say. Responding officers found two individuals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both individuals were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident between the two individuals who know each other.

The Fitchburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Detective Bureau at 978-345-9650.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

