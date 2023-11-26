TSA expects busiest air travel day ever Sunday after Thanksgiving

BOSTON — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects Sunday to be a record-breaking air travel day.

“We expect this holiday season to be our busiest ever,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “In 2023, we have already seen seven of the top 10 busiest travel days in TSA’s history.”

The TSA is expecting to screen 2.9 million passengers Sunday, making it the busiest travel day. They anticipated screening 2.6 million passengers the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and 2.7 million people the day before the holiday.

Sunday morning, Logan Airport was bustling with early travelers.

“It’s definitely busier, there’s for sure a lot more people here than when I would come like for Labor Day weekend,” said Natalia Polena, a college student from Sharon. “I came a little bit earlier, I came about two hours earlier just to make sure that everything would be normal and on time.”

Fortunately, FlightAware was only reporting a handful of cancellations and delays out of Logan Airport Sunday morning, which was welcome news to travelers.

“On the way here it was a little bit busier, this morning so far has been great,” said Steven Kay, from Virginia. “We had very little traffic getting here. The line looks long for security but that’s to be expected, so we are optimistic.”

While the airport was certainly bustling Sunday morning, many passengers told Boston 25 the crowds weren’t quite as bad as they had expected. “It was all right with me, I didn’t have any problems, I got to and from where I needed to go without any problems travel wasn’t not really congested,” said James Williams, from Georgia. “Flying mostly from Atlanta airport, which is one of the busiest airports in the world, this airport is kind of busy but not real busy in comparison.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group