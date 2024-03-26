Truck driver beaten with a hammer on Massachusetts highway, state police say

BOLTON, Mass. — Two men have been arrested for attacking and seriously injuring a truck driver on Interstate 495 on Monday.

Massachusetts State Police said a tractor trailer driver was assaulted in an alleged road rage attack by two men while pulled over in the breakdown lane in Bolton Monday afternoon. He is now in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they responded at 1:58 p.m. to a report of an assault with a weapon.

State police believe the tractor trailer driver was assaulted by two men who had been in a Volkswagen GTI Hatchback.

They said the driver was struck with a hammer before those two men left and police arrived.

With the help of Marlborough Police, the suspects were found in Marlborough. They were stopped and taken into custody.

State Police also said a woman was in the car, but she was not charged.

One of those men was treated at a local hospital for injuries, while the victim was taken to another hospital.

State Police are still finalizing the charges against the two suspects in this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

