Tractor-trailer becomes wedged under overpass in crash on Storrow Drive

BOSTON — A “Storrowed” truck is causing traffic delays in Boston Friday morning.

A tractor-trailer struck the Bowker overpass on Storrow Drive right before the height of the morning commute.

Storrow Drive westbound is currently closed and drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

Cleanup is expected to take several hours as the truck needs to be unloaded, the trailer has to be removed and the bridge needs to be inspected.

Video from the scene showed part of the trailer’s roof sheered off and the roadway littered with debris.

There was no immediate word on if the driver was hurt in the wreck.

The crash is under investigation.

Tractor trailer Bridge strike in #Boston on Storrow Dr WB at the Bowker overpass. Storrow WB closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 10, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

