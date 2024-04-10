Truck bursts into flames after crashing into Devens healthcare center, state police say

DEVENS, Mass. — A truck burst into flames after the driver crashed into the side of a healthcare center in Devens on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened at TaraVista Behavioral Health Center on Patton Road shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

In a statement, a state police spokesman said, “The vehicle burst into flames. The driver is believed to be inside the vehicle.”

State police didn’t offer any update on the condition of the driver.

Video from the scene showed a black pickup truck lodged in the side of the building near the main entrance. Firefighters were seen on the roof of the building and on the ground assessing the charred wreckage.

Francis Sauvageau, CEO of the TaraVista and MiraVista Behavioral Health Centers, said the truck struck a section of the building where the administrative offices are located.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 32 Devens crash

There were no injuries to staffers inside the building and they were never in any danger, according to Sauvageau.

Sauvageau noted that the building is structurally sound and patient care remains ongoing.

Multiple fire trucks responded to the crash, as well as state police troopers, detectives, fire investigators, and crime scene personnel. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was also on scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was inside the building at the time of the crash.

Boston 25 News is working to gather more information.

The incident is under investigation.

Vehicle crashes into healthcare center in Devens

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group