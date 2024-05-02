Top athletes to compete in ‘Guardian of the Granite State’ competition in New Hampshire

PEMBROKE, N.H. — Top athletes will be able to compete with the best of the best in the “Guardian of the Granite State” fitness competition on Sunday.

State police are teaming up with the New Hampshire Army National Guard to host the event at the Edward Cross Training Center, 722 Riverwood Drive in Pembroke.

During the competition, athletes from across the state will compete in a challenging combination of weighted sprints, a sled drag and a trail run to test endurance and agility, state police said.

The event is open to the public. Walk-ins to the competition are welcome. Teams of four or single contestants may participate.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. Sunday, with the competition kicking off at 10 a.m. An award ceremony will be held at 1 p.m.

To register and for additional information, visit this website.

The event will also include other attractions for attendees, who will be able to tour an Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, a state police cruiser, motorcycle, and boat, and an Army National Guard tactical vehicle.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group