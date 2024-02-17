‘Through the roof’: Shawsheen Tech wrestling team goes undefeated for first time in school history

BILLERICA, Mass — Shawsheen Valley Technical High School’s wrestling team completed an undefeated season, a first in the Billerica school’s history.

The Rams, who have a 53-person roster – one of the biggest in the state – went 26-0.

“It was something we were watching all year, but we didn’t want to watch it too close, because then you jinx yourself,” said Brian Tildsley, one of the Rams’ coaches. “But when it finally happened, more for the kids, they were through the roof, they were very happy.”

Among the teammates leading the Ram’s successful season were four sets of brothers.

Sid Tildsley, a junior, is one of those eight wrestlers, just 13 months older than his brother, James. But all his teammates feel like family, he said.

“We’ve been with each other since we were eight years old, wrestling this whole time,” Sid said. “So, the work is spread between people, and it’s just – we all are brothers on this team… We’re cheering each other on the whole time.”

Following their unprecedented season, seven of the wrestlers qualified for the Division 1 State tournament.

Shortly after Sid won his first match at Newton South High School Friday, his brother James pinned his opponent in 18 seconds.

While the team’s success lies in their dedication, work ethic and support of each other, Coach Tildsley said, they draw their inspiration from former coach Mark Donovan, who died of cancer two years ago last October.

“His program was one in a million, and what we’ve done is just sort of continue his legacy,” Brian Tildsley said. “He never went undefeated. So, he would’ve been very proud.”

