Things to do in Massachusetts this weekend

Mass. — The weekend is here! And if you’re looking for something to do, Boston 25 has a few suggestions.

Gloucester Schooner Festival

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend, so why not spend some time on the water seeing some schooners? This weekend marks the 39th annual Gloucester Schooner Festival, and it’s already underway. You can see the ships race, check them out at the docks, and even watch a boat parade of lights on Saturday night.

King Richard’s Faire

Another tradition returns to Carver this weekend, you can take your fair maiden or knight in shining armor to King Richard’s Fair, which opens this Saturday. You can check out the entertainment, rides, and of course the food. You’re encouraged to buy tickets on the website.

Sts. Anargyroi Greek Festival

Speaking of food, if you’re looking to add some Meditteranean flavor to your Labor Day weekend, head over to the Sts. Anargyroi Greek Festival in Marlboro. If you’ve never been to one of these, you have to check it out. It’s the type of great home cooking your Greek friend’s Ya-Ya would send you home with. You’ll also enjoy some Greek music and kids’ activities.

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun!

