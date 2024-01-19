Things to do in Massachusetts this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Boston 25 has a few ideas for you.

Home Show in Wilmington

The cold weather has a lot of people hunkering down and maybe taking on a home improvement project or two. This weekend, head to the suburban Boston Spring Home Show at the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington to be inspired! You’ll find a variety of experts and plenty of motivation. The show runs Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Gloucester So Salty

It’s winter, but don’t let that keep you away from the coastal city of Gloucester as they celebrate their 3rd annual Gloucester’s So Salty festival! The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will feature ice sculptures, live entertainment and demos, and plenty of other festivities around the downtown area.

Paw Patrol Boston

Speaking of all things coastal, how about a pirate adventure with your favorite hero pups? You can catch Marshall, Rubble, Chase, and the rest of the Paw Patrol pups on stage at the Wang Theater this weekend for paw patrol live, the great pirate adventure! There are two shows to choose from on Saturday and Sunday.

