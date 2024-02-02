Things to do in Massachusetts this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend, Boston 25 has a few suggestions.

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day in Danvers

This Saturday is ice cream for breakfast day! To celebrate, head to the ice cream smorgasbord at Putnam Pantry in Danvers. From 7:30 a.m. to noon, you can pay ten dollars to build a sundae consisting of two scoops of ice cream, a Belgian waffle, and as many of the 15 toppings as you can fit. The best part is the event will benefit two local charities.

Winter Wonderland at Revere Beach

For a cold activity that’s maybe more in line with the season, head to the Winter Wonderland at Revere Beach! This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Waterfront Square, you can enjoy ice sculptures, fire pits, hot chocolate tastings, and lots of other fun activities.

Worcester Winter Festival

Another city is also celebrating winter this weekend. On Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., head to downtown Worcester for the 3rd Annual Winter Festival! Enjoy ice skating, ice sculptures, an alpine slide, and lots of other fun activities.

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun.

