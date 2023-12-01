Things to do in Massachusetts this weekend

Mass. — Looking for something to do this weekend, we have a few ideas for you.

Boston Frog Pond Skating

A classic Boston winter activity has returned. The Frog Pond ice rink is now open and ready for skating! The Frog Pond rink opens at 10 am every day, with skate rentals, skate sharpening, skating aides for kids, and hot cocoa all available for an additional cost. Skating is $10 per person, and skaters under 4 feet 8 inches skate for free.

Marblehead Christmas Walk

If you’d rather walk instead of skate, head to Marblehead’s 52nd Annual Christmas Walk. There’s a tree lighting Friday night, and Santa arrives by lobster boat Saturday morning before the parade at 11:45 a.m. You can also enjoy an artisans market, gingerbread festival, and entertainment through Sunday.

Jingle All the Way to The Pinehills Village Green

If you’re on the south shore, I have something festive for you too. This Sunday, Jingle All the Way to The Pinehills Village Green in Plymouth. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can enjoy a holiday market, a winter beer garden, lots of activities and entertainment, and stop to catch the reindog parade at 3 p.m.! Yes, adorable dogs will be decked out in their holiday finery. It’s too late to register your dog for this year’s parade, but you can still go and enjoy it as a spectator.

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group