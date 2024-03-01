Things to do in Massachusetts this weekend

Mass. — Looking for something to do this weekend? Boston 25 has a few ideas for you.

Mr. Popper’s Penguins Performance

You might be ready for spring, but the penguins are taking over the stage at the Wheelock Family Theater in Boston. Watch the story of Mr. Popper’s Penguins come to life this weekend, with three shows to choose from! The performance is only 70 minutes long so it is perfect for young theatergoers.

Worcester’s Irish Festival

It’s March, which means St. Patrick’s Day isn’t far away. If Irish eyes are smiling, head to Worcester’s Irish festival this Saturday at the Greek Orthodox Church. The fun begins at 11:30 a.m., with live music and dance performances all day. You can also enjoy corned beef sandwiches, and beverages, and browse through the vendors.

Smolak Easter Egg Hunt

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t the only holiday happening this month, Easter is March 31 and it’s never too early for an easter egg hunt! They begin this weekend at Smolak Farms in North Andover, with Alice in Wonderland-themed hunts happening both Saturday and Sunday.

Make sure to register ahead of time and if you can’t make it this weekend - they’ll be happening all month long!

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun.

