Things to do in the Massachusetts area this weekend

Mass. — Looking for something to do this weekend? Boston 25 has a few ideas for you.

Ice Rink at 401 Park

We’re looking at a wintry weekend, so why not embrace it? The Ice Rink at 401 Park in the Fenway area is back! This rink is located near Trillium Brewery and Time Out market, so you can make a day of your skating excursion. If you’re looking to hit the rink before the storm, it’s open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Stone Zoo Winter Exhibits

Instead of getting cabin fever this January weekend, join the wild things where they are at the Stone Zoo. While some animals are hunkering down indoors until spring, there are plenty of creatures to catch in action, including yak, reindeer, and even flamingos. This weekend is your final chance to catch the zoo lights display at the Stone Zoo at night. You should purchase tickets in advance for that.

Make a Delivery Truck: Home Depot

If you’d rather hibernate instead, these cold winter weekends are great for creativity. If you have a junior builder or truck lover, take them to your local Home Depot this Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon so they can build their own delivery truck!

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun

