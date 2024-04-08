“They’re just eating my car”: Rats ravage car wires in Boston’s South End

BOSTON — Rodents are ravaging car wires in the South End and other Boston communities, costing neighbors thousands.

Boston 25 News first reported on a string of recent complaints last week.

Neighbors believe the sustainable soy wiring in their vehicles is a desirable food source for the rats.

Two different South End residents who shared their stories said their cars were targeted by rodents on three different occasions.

One said those three costly visits from the rodents have been giving her headaches since December.

“Basically, they’re just eating my car,” said a Mass Ave neighbor, who has paid $2,000 out of pocket in damages. “They had built a nest, there was debris and it smelled horrible.”

Neighbors believe the relentless rodents leave a pheromone smell underneath the hoods of cars they visit.

“Once your car is targeted, it’s got a mark on it!,” said Claremont Park neighbor Edward Shklovsky. “The rats are using the car more than I did.”

Shklovsky said more than $12,000 in damages from the three incidents were covered by his comprehensive insurance with a $500 deductible each time.

He got rid of his BMW last year because of the rat feeding frenzy that was giving him anxiety.

“It was not worth it anymore,” he said. “Some of these rats are the size of cats. They look like they’re eight, nine pounds. It’s insane!”

Boston 25 News spoke with a neighbor on Columbus Avenue who learned rodents had taken shelter in his Mercedes two weeks ago.

That revelation came after he brought his vehicle in for an oil change.

“They weren’t able to open up the hood of my car, and they said it’s because rats probably ate the wiring,” said John Ash. “What can you do? You just hope it doesn’t happen again.”

Ash paid $800 out of pocket, and he’s crossing his fingers that rodents won’t be returning to his vehicle.

Boston 25 News also talked with a neighbor on Union Park who said her damages surpassed $6000, and fortunately it was covered by her insurance.

Boston was dubbed one of the rattiest cities in America back in 2022 based on Orkin’s annual ratings.

Last year alone, Boston catalogued nearly 4,000 rodent-related complaints.

The City of Boston will be holding a hearing on Tuesday to talk about creating an Office of Pest Control after an ordinance filed by City Council President Ed Flynn.

He said the issue of rats chomping on car wires is not isolated to the South End and is impacting people in many Boston neighborhoods.

“I hear about it frequently,” said Flynn. “It’s common occurrence throughout Boston’s neighborhoods. Rats and mice getting into cars.”

Flynn’s proposal follows a model from New York City, which employs a “rat czar”.

“The people working on this issue are doing the best they can with limited resources,” added Flynn. “We need to streamline the process and put more resources into it.”

Some residents who have complained about rodents damaging their vehicles said peppermint spray or oil seems to be a solid deterrent.

Others said they didn’t find it to be effective.

Pest control experts suggest regularly checking under the hood of your car, avoid parking near dumpsters if possible and asking your mechanic to clean out the rat urine and feces if your car is visited by rodents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

