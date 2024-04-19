‘They think they’re invincible’: Video shows brazen porch pirates swiping packages in Boston

BOSTON — A Dorchester condo owner is standing up to the thieves who stole six packages off the porch of her building in broad daylight.

The alleged theft happened outside a residence on Dix Street around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim, Ally Burchill, says at least six packages were stolen by two masked men.

The men didn’t have their faces covered until one of them walked up onto the porch.

Surveillance video from the front porch of the apartment shows two men scanning the area before making off with multiple boxes.

One of the suspects is seen wheeling a shopping cart full of items.

Amongst other things, Burchill says a pair of shoes she ordered for her 1-year-old son was stolen.

“I’m just hoping more people start reporting it,” she said. “I feel like most people think they’re invincible and they can take people’s stuff and nobody’s going to do anything about it.”

Burchill says she reached out to Boston Police and plans to file a report with them on Friday.

In the meantime, she’s considering having her packages delivered elsewhere until she figures out a better solution to stop it from happening again.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

