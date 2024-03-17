Teenager found dead in wrecked van after crash on Nantucket, police say

NANTUCKET, Mass. — A teenager was found dead in a wrecked van following a crash on Nantucket late Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Bartlett Road around 10:30 p.m. found a damaged 2024 white Dodge Promaster cargo van resting on top of an earthen berm, according to the Nantucket Police Department.

The driver, who police identified as a 17-year-old Nantucket resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name hasn’t been released.

“The van was upright, on top of the berm, and showed damage to the front of the vehicle,” the department said in a news release. Police officers found that the lone vehicle occupant and vehicle operator was deceased behind the wheel with injuries consistent with the van’s impact with the earthen berm.”

There were no witnesses to the crash but officers found evidence that speed was a factor in the crash, police noted.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

