Swan boats return for 2024 season

BOSTON — An initiation from winter to spring Boston’s historic Swan Boats, are scheduled to return to the Public Garden on Saturday morning.

2024 marks the 147th season for the Swan Boats which is an iconic symbol of Boston and the Public Garden

The swan on the boats is made from either copper or fiberglass, depending on the age of the boat, and encloses a paddle mechanism that is used to propel the boat through the water.

Each Swan Boat weighs three tons and is made on oak-framed pontoons sheathed in copper the same way they were originally built.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and the Paget family celebrated the 147th season.

" The opportunity to be together as a family to experience something that is so unique and fun right in the heart of the city is very special ,” said Mayor Wu.

The Swan Boats were first launched in 1877 by Irish immigrant and shipbuilder Robert Paget. The Paget family continues to operate the rides.

Some people said after weeks of gloomy, rainy weather, seeing the son was a treat.

“The weather has been horrible the last few days so it’s lovely to finally get some blue skies and some sun and be able to be out on the water,” said Sini Ngobese, Somerville.

Steven Kruszkowski, Program Director from Boston Parks and Recreation said this is just the beginning.

“The swan boat opening is truly the kick-off to spring and it’s the exciting start of all of the wonderful programming we’re going to have in all of Boston Parks,” said Kriszowski.

