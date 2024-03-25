Suspect sought in connection to Mission Hill car break-ins, vandalisms, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say is responsible for several vandalisms and car break-ins in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

According to Boston Police, two incidents of vandalism occurred over the weekend on Saturday around 11:11 p.m. in the area of 7 Judge Street and on Sunday around 1:53 a.m. in the area of 26 Sunset Street.

The suspect allegedly involved is described as having braids, wearing a puffy coat with a possibly reflective design on the sleeves and zipper, a hoodie underneath, a cross-body bag, and white sneakers.

Investigators say in addition to the vandalisms, several cars were broken into during the same time period in the Mission Hill area.

Roxbury vandalism suspect (Boston Police Department)

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

