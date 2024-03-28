Suffolk County

Man suspected of Roxbury stabbing sought by police

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Roxbury stabbing suspect (Boston Police Department)

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection to a stabbing in Roxbury on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a bus stop near the Washington Park Mall on Warren Street and MLK Boulevard just before 1 p.m. found a victim who had sustained a stab wound, according to Boston Police. The condition of that victim is unknown at this time.

The suspect is described as a 5′8″-5′10″ Black man with a heavy build and salt and pepper hair pulled back in a ponytail who was last seen fleeing on foot on Savin Street. According to investigators, he was wearing a green camouflage jacket, with a white or light grey sweatshirt underneath the jacket and a grey t-shirt under that, dark pants, and shoes.

Roxbury stabbing suspect (Boston Police Department)

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read