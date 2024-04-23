State police respond to serious crash on Mass Pike in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police responded to a serious crash along Interstate 90 that sent one person to the hospital

The crash happened on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Brighton during the evening commute Tuesday.

Police said one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries not believed to life life-threatening at this time.

UPDATE—One person has been transported to an area hospital with injuries not believed to life threatening at this time. https://t.co/CEWkwYGAbV pic.twitter.com/YTQ871dkyk — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 23, 2024

Boston Fire Department and Boston EMS also responded to the crash.

No additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

