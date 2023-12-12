State police identify man, woman facing charges in chase from Dorchester to South Boston

BOSTON — Boston police officers and Massachusetts State Police troopers swarmed a street in South Boston late Monday night when an SUV possibly connected to a shooting crashed following a pursuit, resulting in the arrest of a man and woman, officials said.

The driver, 23-year-old Kailyn Almeida, of Bridgewater, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, malicious destruction of property over $1200 (struck a Boston police cruiser with the vehicle she was driving), speeding, marked lanes violation, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with property damage, and trespassing with a vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A passenger in Almeida’s 2023 GMC Acadia, Christopher A. Meade, 30, of Malden, is facing charges including warrants, possession of a Class B substance, possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession/carrying of a firearm, commission of a firearm violation after three prior violent or drug offenses, and possession of a large-capacity firearm or feeding device, state police added.

A trooper observed the white Acadia in question enter Dorchester from Quincy via the Neponset Avenue bridge and activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop Almeida, who allegedly accelerated and fled.

Almeida fled onto Morrissey Boulevard, then onto Day Boulevard in South Boston, and continued to Castle Island as troopers and officers gave chase.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 South Boston investigation

Authorities were able to damage the Acadia with a tire deflation device in the area of Castle Island, but it continued moving at a low speed before Almeida and Meade hopped out and took off on foot in the area of F and West 1st streets, state police said.

Almeida and Meade were arrested following a brief chase. Police said investigators also recovered a firearm that was discarded on a sidewalk near the SUV.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed Boston officers and troopers gathered around the banged-up SUV. The Boston Police Department also confirmed that an officer’s cruiser was damaged in the incident, but no injuries were reported.

Cellphone video showed over a dozen state police cruisers blocking part of the street near Interstate 93. A trooper was also spotted standing guard over the discarded gun.

South Boston

State police, with the assistance of Boston police, are continuing an investigation into Almeida and Meade, as well as the SUV’s possible connection to a shooting in the city.

It’s not clear when Almeida and Meade will be called to court.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group